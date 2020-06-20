Deacon Jack M. Kettering

After some consideration of monastic life, Jack married the lovely Marian Leenknecht on May 4, 1957, and they had six children together, losing two as infants. He treasured his children and was very proud of them.

Jack became a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and often carried additional jobs to support his growing family.

When the Permanent Diaconate was established, Jack was called to serve the Diocese of Peoria, ordained on Nov. 18, 1979. He engaged in jail and hospital ministry, coordinated religious education programs, visited shut-ins, delivered homilies, and assisted at Mass. Jack loved giving talks for Cursillo and TEC and performing — fully costumed — as St. Francis and Don Quixote. Jack also heard many Alcoholics Anonymous “Fifth Steps” during which recovering addicts shared deeply personal reflection on past wrongs and new beginnings.

At this same time, Jack developed a passion for running and completed his first marathon at the age of 45. This was the start of another lifelong love affair: road races, marathons and triathlons, including an invitation to the Ironman Competition.