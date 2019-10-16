September 15, 1956-October 1, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — David Wayne Corwin, 63, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his home.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.
David was born on Sept. 15, 1956, in Rock Island, the son of Donald and Camilla (Campbell) Corwin. He was self-employed.
Survivors include his son, Dustin Nelson; brother, Dennis Corwin; two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.