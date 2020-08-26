× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 4, 1938-August 19, 2020

EAST MOLINE — David W. Collins, 81, of East Moline, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at his home.

Services will be held later this fall, at which time burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, with military honors. Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; or Route 66 Gold Miners toward a claim in his honor.

David, “Dave”, “Butch” was born on Sept. 4, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of David L. and Virginia (Bausher) Collins. He was a 1957 graduate of Lake View High School in Chicago, Illinois, and attended Shimer College in Mount Carroll, Illinois. Dave proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1964 aboard the USS Essex. He married Leona (Bender) Dudzik in 1971. He later married Sheri (Christie) White on Nov. 9, 1996.

Dave moved to the Quad-City area in the early 1970s for an administrative position with local McDonald’s restaurants. He spent the last 20+ years of his career as a co-owner and administrative manager of several Maid-Rite franchises in the Quad-Cities and surrounding area, retiring in 2007.