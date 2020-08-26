September 4, 1938-August 19, 2020
EAST MOLINE — David W. Collins, 81, of East Moline, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at his home.
Services will be held later this fall, at which time burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, with military honors. Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; or Route 66 Gold Miners toward a claim in his honor.
David, “Dave”, “Butch” was born on Sept. 4, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of David L. and Virginia (Bausher) Collins. He was a 1957 graduate of Lake View High School in Chicago, Illinois, and attended Shimer College in Mount Carroll, Illinois. Dave proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1964 aboard the USS Essex. He married Leona (Bender) Dudzik in 1971. He later married Sheri (Christie) White on Nov. 9, 1996.
Dave moved to the Quad-City area in the early 1970s for an administrative position with local McDonald’s restaurants. He spent the last 20+ years of his career as a co-owner and administrative manager of several Maid-Rite franchises in the Quad-Cities and surrounding area, retiring in 2007.
Raised in Chicago, he was always a loyal Cubs and Bears fan, despite some rough seasons. He enjoyed watching and playing golf. His hole-in-one on Oct 4, 2013, at Indian Bluff Golf Course was one of the highlights of his golf game. Throughout his life, Dave maintained an interest in theater. He was involved with Playcrafters Barn Theater, both on and off stage, in the early 1980s. Dave was passionate about literature and history, always reading multiple books, magazines and newspapers at once. He was a firm believer in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the founding principles of our country.
Dave was strong in his faith and an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in East Moline for nearly 40 years.
Dave enjoyed spending his retirement reading, golfing and entertaining his grandchildren, who affectionately knew him as “Papa” and “Grandpa Dave”.
Dave was a kind, selfless and generous husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Sheri; three children, Mike (Loretta) Dudzik, of Yorba Linda, California, Mark Collins, of Lakewood, California, and Lauren White, of Blue Grass, Iowa; grandchildren, Michael, Derrick, Autumn, Graham and Henry; brother, Larry (Terrie), of California; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Virginia Collins, and father-in-law James Christie.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.