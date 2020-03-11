David Vincent Holstrom
David Vincent Holstrom

June 4, 1934-March 9, 2020

GENESEO — David Vincent Holstrom, 85, of Geneseo, Ill., died peacefully Monday, March 9, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo after a brief illness. Per David's wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Geneseo. David was born on June 4, 1934, in Geneseo, the only child of Victor and Helen (Petersen) Holstrom. David graduated from Geneseo Township High School in 1952. He was a lifelong livestock and grain farmer. David was preceded in death by his parents. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting with arrangements.

