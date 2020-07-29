× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 18, 1949- July 26, 2020

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa — David V. “Stoof” Steffen, 71, of La Porte City, Iowa, died Sunday, July 26, at his home.

He was born June 18, 1949, in Geneseo, to Vernon and Ruth Johnson Steffen. He graduated Cambridge (Ill.) H.S. in 1967 then attended Automotive Technical School in Des Moines. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.

Dave married Sherry "Jeannie" Jeffries, Sept. 30, 1972, at Hammond Avenue Brethren Church, Waterloo. He worked in the Sears Automotive Department and then worked as parts manager at Glen Jeffries Implement. He drove truck as an owner/operator, retiring in 2006, then was a part-time instructor for Hawkeye C.C. and a DOT tester in the Transportation Center. He was a member of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, Rochester Chapter. He loved sprint car racing and NASCAR and enjoyed traveling the U.S. and spending time in Florida.

He is survived by his wife, La Porte City; two sons, Brett Steffen, Ely, Nev.‚ and Kale (Stacy) Steffen, Parrish, Fla.; four grandchildren, Cameron, Kaden, Chase and Ella Steffen; and a sister, Diane (Bob) Gushanas, Ill. He was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law, Glen Jeffries.

Services 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Locke Funeral Home. Burial will be in Orange Township Cemetery with military rites by Gilbertville American Legion Post 714 and Iowa Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation is today from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials to Mission 22 Veteran Suicide Awareness; Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.

