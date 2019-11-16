September 28, 1945-November 14, 2019
GALESBURG — David Stuart Cass, 74, of Galesburg, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Galesburg Cottage Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Dave was born Sept. 28, 1945, in Moline, the son of Glenn and Marian (Clarke) Cass. He spent his youth growing up in Silvis. Dave graduated from WIU with a master’s degree in education. Dave taught math for 32 years for District 205. He retired in 2001.
You have free articles remaining.
Dave married Martha Spiller on June 12, 1981, in Knoxville. She survives as does one son, Jeff (Cindy) Teel, and one daughter, Stephanie (Steve Daly) Teel, both of Galesburg; and two sisters, Carol (David) Barker of Des Moines and Laura (Paul) Lineberry of Jacksonville, Fla. He is also survived by his beloved three grandchildren, Jessica Taylor of Galesburg, Amy (Brad) Molitor of Hamilton, Bermuda, and Sarah (Chris) Anderson of Oneida; and nine great-grandchildren, Ethan, Riley, Connor, Finley, Charles, Elijah, Esme, Jaxson and Emmett.
Dave was a sentimental, selfless, and caring person. His last act of love was being able to be a cornea donor. Dave loved being with his family and his cats. He was always willing to lend a hand and was generous and giving. Dave also had a great knowledge and love of music. He and Marty enjoyed attending First Presbyterian Church. Dave’s quick dry wit and puns will be missed by all who knew him.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Thomas Legacy Center at Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, Galesburg. Private burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Macomb. Memorials may be made to Knox County Humane Society. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watsonthomas.com.