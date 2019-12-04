{{featured_button_text}}

May 29, 1935-December 1, 2019

PALM COAST, Fla. — David Spiller, 84, of Palm Coast passed away on Dec. 1, 2019, in Palm Coast, Fla. He was born in Rock Island, on May 29, 1935, to the late Elmer and Genevieve (Modde) Spiller.

David enjoyed walking, biking, gardening, and he was an avid NASCAR fan. He loved his church and Jesus and was so proud of his family.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Preceding him in death was his former wife, Kathryn Spiller. Survivors include his wife, Deborah of Palm Coast; his daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Skip Miller of Niceville, Fla.; his granddaughters, Dawn (Matt) Winfree and Amy (Aaron) Sweeney; his great-grandsons, Maddox Winfree, Knox Winfree and Kyper Winfree; and his sister, Linda (Ron) Cantrell of Nashville, Tenn.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Parkview Church, 5435 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. Interment will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, Ill. Condolences may be left online at heritageflagler.com or StaabFamily.com.

To plant a tree in memory of David Spiller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments