May 29, 1935-December 1, 2019
PALM COAST, Fla. — David Spiller, 84, of Palm Coast passed away on Dec. 1, 2019, in Palm Coast, Fla. He was born in Rock Island, on May 29, 1935, to the late Elmer and Genevieve (Modde) Spiller.
David enjoyed walking, biking, gardening, and he was an avid NASCAR fan. He loved his church and Jesus and was so proud of his family.
Preceding him in death was his former wife, Kathryn Spiller. Survivors include his wife, Deborah of Palm Coast; his daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Skip Miller of Niceville, Fla.; his granddaughters, Dawn (Matt) Winfree and Amy (Aaron) Sweeney; his great-grandsons, Maddox Winfree, Knox Winfree and Kyper Winfree; and his sister, Linda (Ron) Cantrell of Nashville, Tenn.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Parkview Church, 5435 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. Interment will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, Ill. Condolences may be left online at heritageflagler.com or StaabFamily.com.