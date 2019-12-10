June 1, 1946-November 22, 2019

MOLINE — David R. Wilson, 73, of Moline, IL and Moorehaven, FL, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at Hope Hospice, Lehigh Acres, FL.

A memorial Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 11-1pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Private burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park.

David was born June 1, 1946 in Miami, FL, the son of Roger C. and Mary E. (Turpin) Wilson. He married Joan P. Sherr on April 11, 1969 in Miami, FL. She preceded him in death on October 20, 2007.

David retired in 2016 from the Rock Island Arsenal. He spent his retirement traveling, riding his Harley and enjoying time with his friends, family and dog, Heidi.