December 28, 1955- August 1, 2020

ATKINSON — David P. Redman, 64, of Atkinson, died on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Cambridge. A committal service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, at Rock Island National Cemetery. Please gather at 9 a.m. in the parking lot at 17th Street and River Drive in Moline for processional into the cemetery. Memorials may be made to Cambridge American Legion.

David Paul Redman was born on Dec. 28, 1955, in Rock Island, the son of Emil and Peggy (Nelson) Redman Jr. He served in the U.S. Army from 1974 to 1977. David married Karen Gilvin on April 6, 1984, in Cambridge. He worked at R.K. Mechanical in Aurora, Colo., then returned to Illinois and worked as a handyman where he could do almost everything. He loved fishing and the outdoors.

David is survived by his siblings, Larry (Nancy) Redman, Rice Lake, Wis., Pamela Fisher, Hampton, Linda Turner, Springfield, lll., Robert Redman, Hampton, and Daniel (Staci) Redman, Port Byron; several nieces and nephews; and stepchildren, Brook Anderson, Cambridge, and Darci Montoya, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Connie Tatreau; and brother, Dale Redman.

