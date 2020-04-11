× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 13, 1941-April 8, 2020

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — David P. Coppens, 78, of Collinsville, Ill., was born on April 13, 1941, in Moline, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at home.

Dave worked for the Department of the Army Civil Service in St. Louis. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and belonged to the amateur Philatelic Association. On Oct. 9, 1965, he married Mary Sue Coppens, nee Pierce, who survives him.

Besides his wife, Dave is survived by his son, Peter S. Coppens (Fiancée Diane Rakers) of Collinsville, Ill., and daughter Stacey L. Coppens of Sarasota, Fla.; his sisters and brother, Kay (George) Dellos, of Osprey, Fla., Connie (Jim) Dolan, of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Paul Coppens (Partner Donnalee Shawkilbury), of Nashua, N.H.; his sister-in-law, Janet (Mike) O'Neill. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Madeline, nee DeWaelsche, Coppens; in-laws, George and Dorothy, nee Spiess, Pierce; sister-in-law, Nina Coppens.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at St. John's Community Care of Collinsville, Ill., and Heartland Home Health Care and Hospice, of Fairview Heights, Ill., for their care and concern for Dave and his family.