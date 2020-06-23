× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 2, 1957-June 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — David M. Sweeney, 62, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island with his loving family by his side.

Visitation will be 4-7pm Friday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. An additional visitation will be 9-11am Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Pius X Church, Rock Island with a Mass of Christian Burial starting at 11am with a mask required to attend services. Entombment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established at a later date to honor his life.

Dave “Coop” was born July 2, 1957 in Davenport, the son of Don and Sharon (Forest) Sweeney. He married Jill M.Whitfield on June 12, 1992 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island where they are members.

Dave was owner and operator of Dave Sweeney Painting, Rock Island since 1986. He was passionate and loyal to supporting small businesses in the Quad City community.

Dave was a devoted family man and cherished each and every moment that he could spend with his family and friends. He lived his life with dignity and integrity. He was an upbeat guy who always had a smile on his face.