March 9, 1925-July 28, 2019
GARDEN PLAIN, Ill. — David M. Stone, 94, of Garden Plain, Ill., died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Resthave Home, in Morrison, Ill.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Morrison. The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Garden Plain Presbyterian Church in rural Fulton, with interment at Garden Plain Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Janice; children, Mark (Sue) Stone, of Colona, Ill.; Rev. Rod (Marsae) Stone, of Pinehurst, N.C., and Carol (Ken) Stralow, of Morrison, Ill.; four grandchildren. To send online condolences, go to www.bosmarenkes.com.