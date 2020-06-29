David Lawrence Emerick

Per his requests, there will be no public services. A celebration of life for Dave will be held at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, any memorials may be made to the family.

Dave served in the Marine Corp and was a Vietnam Veteran. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 2007. Dave was an avid golfer, reader and a die-hard New York Yankee and Alabama football fan. He loved John Wayne, The Three Stooges and Mickey Mantle. He thoroughly enjoyed retirement and loved nothing more than spending time with his family. He spent much of his life traveling, and some of his most recent favorite travels were to Florida with his wife. He and his wife, Donna, enjoyed dancing and dining at some of their favorite restaurants. Dave preferred to live a private life and was a man of few words, but those that he was closest to, admired his witty sense of humor and knew how much he loved and cared for them. One of Dave's favorite sayings was “S--- Happens!”