June 27, 1947-June 26, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — David Lawrence Emerick, born on June 27, 1947, in Rock Island, peacefully passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 26, 2020.
Per his requests, there will be no public services. A celebration of life for Dave will be held at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, any memorials may be made to the family.
Dave served in the Marine Corp and was a Vietnam Veteran. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 2007. Dave was an avid golfer, reader and a die-hard New York Yankee and Alabama football fan. He loved John Wayne, The Three Stooges and Mickey Mantle. He thoroughly enjoyed retirement and loved nothing more than spending time with his family. He spent much of his life traveling, and some of his most recent favorite travels were to Florida with his wife. He and his wife, Donna, enjoyed dancing and dining at some of their favorite restaurants. Dave preferred to live a private life and was a man of few words, but those that he was closest to, admired his witty sense of humor and knew how much he loved and cared for them. One of Dave's favorite sayings was “S--- Happens!”
Dave is survived by his wife, Donna Slieter-Emerick; children: David (Lori) Emerick Jr., Robert (Michelle) Emerick; stepchildren: Gabby (Marv) Wise, Michelle Lewis, Marc (Wendy) Lewis; two stepchildren and five very special grandchildren from his wife's family, grandchildren: Stephanie “Punkin” (Dallas) Cawiezell, Tyler Wise, Jordan Emerick, Randy, Nicole and RJ Emerick; siblings: Linda Chandler and Steve Emerick; special friend, Lonetta Emerick; and many lifelong friends.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Shirley Emerick.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.