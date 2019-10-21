September 23, 1929-October 20, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — David L. Basala, 90, of Rock Island, formerly of Matherville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Visitation is Thursday, Oct. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m., with rosary being recited at 3:30 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Matherville, with Father John Thieryoung officiating. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Viola. Memorials may be left for St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
David was born Sept. 23, 1929, in Matherville, Ill., the son of George Jr. and Luella Raisbeck Basala. He graduated from St. Bede Academy in Peru, Ill., in 1946. On Sept. 1, 1948, he entered the United States Air Force and was stationed in Alaska during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged on July 23, 1952. Dave married the love of his life, Beverly Jean Hartman, on Sept. 13, 1952; together they adopted three children. They were married 58 years, until her passing on June 1, 2010. Dave worked as a carpenter for Deane Frye, Inc. in Aledo for many years, retiring in 1991. He then became caregiver for his beloved wife. Dave had served on the Matherville City Council for two years, then served as Mayor for 12 years. He was a member of Matherville F.O.E. Aerie 2019 and enjoyed Wednesday night cards at the Eagles. Dave was a devoted Catholic and member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Matherville. He was known for having a “sweet tooth” enjoying sweet treats and ice cream. He loved attending church, playing cards, watching baseball and westerns and spending time with his family. He was also a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Nanette (Richard) Seith, Coldspring, Texas, David (Linda) Basala II, Rock Island, and Elizabeth (Keith) Gengler, Moline; grandchildren: Eric Grawe, David Basala III, Nicholas Basala, Stephanie Hampton, Amanda Miller, David Smith and Alexander Smith; eight great-grandchildren with one more on the way; siblings: Lois (Deane) Frye, Aledo, Ill., Dennis (Reeda) Basala, Moline, and James (Darlene) Basala, Mesa, Ariz.; and sisters-in-law: Marianne Basala and JoAnne Barnes.
He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Luella Basala; wife: Beverly Basala; and brothers: Robert, Donald, Marlyn and John.
Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.