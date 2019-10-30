August 29, 1954-October 23, 2019
PEORIA — David Hugh Davis, simply known as “Davis or Rev” was born on Aug. 29, 1954, to William and Mary Hester-Davis in Kings Mountain, N.C. Davis was the youngest of three children. Davis spent his childhood growing up in North Carolina. After high school, Davis enlisted in the United States Army, where he served until his retirement. Davis was stationed in Rock Island, where he served at the Rock Island Arsenal until his retirement. It was during his time on the Arsenal that he met the love of his life, Cheryl Roper.
On Oct. 23, 2019, Davis passed away in Peoria, Ill., with his loved ones by his side.
There will be a Military Memorial held at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery on Nov. 1, 2019, at noon. Home-going services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, 10 a.m. at Progressive Outreach Ministries, 1003 E Moneta Peoria, IL 61614. The repast will be held at The Elks Lodge, 1101 SW Jefferson Ave, Peoria, IL 61605.