David Hancock

Dave also loved golf. He had a standing Sunday tee time at Hawthorn Ridge with the same group of guys for many years. He also shared his love of golf with his dad, brothers and Brady. He passed on his love for sports to Brady and Macy and would be in attendance at every sporting event they participated in. Macy is following in her Dad's footsteps as a mentor and coach to student athletes.

Dave previously worked at the Moline Holiday Inn with friends he considered family. He worked for Insurance Audit Services for the past 15 years.

Known as “Hank”, he was a friend to many. Dave counted his best high school friends as lifelong friends. A special thank you to Darren, Robin and Baillie for their love and support. We also want to say thank you for the many thoughts and stories that have been shared. As a great friend acknowledged, “What you see is what you got with David, if he liked you that was good for a lifetime!” He will be missed by many.

Survivors include his children: Brady and Macy; brothers: Donald Jr. (Stacy) Hancock, Danny (Theresa) Hancock and twin Darren (Robin) Hancock.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

