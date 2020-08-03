July 29, 2020-December 31, 1958
EAST MOLINE -- David Gottwalt, 61, of Carbon Cliff passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Aperion Care, East Moline.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue, East Moline. Burial will follow at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. A visitation will be one hour before services. Memorials may be made to the family.
David Allen Gottwalt was born December 31, 1958, in Moline; the son of Leander Allen and Mae L. (Radford) Gottwalt. He was a UTHS graduate, class of 1977. David worked as a welder, machinist, and assembler for George Evans, last working in 2012. David lived for fishing on his boat and for hosting fish fries. He enjoyed smoking and grilling various meats, sharing them with the people he loved. He also enjoyed hunting and growing a vegetable garden. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Mae Gottwalt, his son, Jacob Gottwalt (Rachel Pontillas), East Moline, his daughter, Lisa Gottwalt (Jonathan Scott) Carbon Cliff, his grandchildren, Silas, Ashlin, and Leander Gottwalt, his sisters, LeaAnn (Dan) Gomez, Colona, Cindy (Dave)Strong, West Branch, Iowa, and Mary (Carl) Brandom, Colona, his brothers, Paul (Rheta) Gottwalt, East Moline, Joe (Cleone) Gottwalt, Iowa City, Iowa, and John (Christine) Gottwalt, Carbon Cliff, many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leander Gottwalt, his son, Justin Gottwalt, and his close friend, Marcia Price.
Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.
