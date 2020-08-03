David Gottwalt

Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue, East Moline. Burial will follow at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. A visitation will be one hour before services. Memorials may be made to the family.

David Allen Gottwalt was born December 31, 1958, in Moline; the son of Leander Allen and Mae L. (Radford) Gottwalt. He was a UTHS graduate, class of 1977. David worked as a welder, machinist, and assembler for George Evans, last working in 2012. David lived for fishing on his boat and for hosting fish fries. He enjoyed smoking and grilling various meats, sharing them with the people he loved. He also enjoyed hunting and growing a vegetable garden. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.