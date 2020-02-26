February 7, 1949- February 24, 2020
NEW BOSTON — David Garner Sr., 71, of New Boston, Ill., died unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life graveside will be held this spring in Greenmound Cemetery, Keithsburg. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo, is assisting the family.
You have free articles remaining.
David E. Garner was born Feb. 7, 1949, in Aledo, Ill., a son of John and Nell Ware Garner. David was drafted into the Army, then re-enlisted; he served two tours in Vietnam. He married Nancy Jackson; she passed away at the age of 26 on March 30, 1987. He worked construction and as an over-the-road truck driver. David then went to work for Heinz in Muscatine, retiring after 36 years.
In his younger years, he enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed auctions and buying cars, and he loved to ride motorcycles. David and his longtime companion, Lois Current, loved to dance and play cards.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Melinda (Brian) Cumberworth, of Rock Island, David (Dustine) Garner Jr., of Oquawka, Brandi (Mike Carle) Cole, of Keithsburg, Scott (Jessica Johnson) Garner, of Muscatine, and Ethan (Randi) Garner, of New Boston; 24 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his companion: Lois Current, of New Boston, and her children: Karla Horter, of Warsaw, and Shane Rockelman, of Keokuk.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Chuck, John, Jim, Ronnie, Luann, Diane and Donna.
Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.