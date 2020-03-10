March 31, 1941-March 8, 2020

GENESEO — David E. Newberry, 78, of Geneseo, Ill., passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his residence. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Bruce Rains will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Private Inurnment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Port Byron. Cremation rites will be accorded following the funeral service. Memorials may be directed to the David Newberry Memorial Fund.

David was born March 31, 1941, the son of Marshall and Rilda (Baker) Newberry, in Somerset, Ky. He married Carol Bryan on December 30, 1977. He was employed at International Harvester for 30 years as a shear operator. He then worked at the Silvis Hy-Vee in the floral department as a delivery driver for 17 years. David was an elder at the Geneseo Congregation of Jehovah's Witness. He was an avid fisherman, loved playing euchre, and especially loved visiting with children and they loved him. He loved making “Berry Best” peanut brittle!