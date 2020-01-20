David E. McCall Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the mortuary. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

David was born on June 16, 1930, in Rock Island, the son of James E. McCall and Margaret Van Hoeck McCall. He graduated from Rock Island High School. He was a U.S. Veteran, serving in the Air Force. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1986 where he worked as a machinist and in quality control. David was a member of Friends Circle and the Moose Club. He liked to be outdoors fishing, boating, hunting and golfing; and watching the Chicago Cubs on television. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends at Jim's Knoxville Tap.