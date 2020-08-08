× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 13, 1937–Wednesday, August 5, 2020

MOLINE — David E. “Dave” Chyma, 82, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at his home after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

In order to properly celebrate Dave, the family will plan a gathering at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family. Esterdahl Mortuary Moline is assisting the family.

Dave was born Dec. 13, 1937, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Edward and Helen (Van Sant) Chyma. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1956 and attended Clinton Community College and Iowa State University. He met the love of his life, Donna Ruland, in Mattoon, Ill., and they were married on Sept. 17, 1961, in Mattoon.

Dave served his country as a chaplain’s assistant in the Army Reserves for five years and was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1966.

He was always great with numbers. He worked in banking and collections his entire career. In 1993 he became self-employed as a Credit/Collection Management Consultant in Davenport, retiring in 2017.