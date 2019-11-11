June 15, 1933-November 10, 2019
KEITHSBURG, Ill. — David C. Larson, 86, of Keithsburg, Ill., died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Aledo Health and Rehabilitation Center. Cremation has been accorded, and there are no services. A time of fellowship is 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Center Presbyterian Church in Seaton. Private burial will be in the Greenmound Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the Aledo Rehabilitation and Health Care Center or the OSF Home Health Hospice in Galesburg. Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
He was born June 15, 1933, in Duncan Township, Ill., to Clair and Inez Sheese Larson. David graduated from Aledo High School in 1951. He received a Bachelor of Science in biology from Northern Illinois University and a master's degree in library science from Rosary College. He married Janet L. Sheriff on Aug. 23, 1959, in Seaton, Ill.
David was a U.S. Army veteran.
Prior to college, he worked as an iron worker. After college, he worked in the Joliet, Illinois School system and held an Illinois Teaching certificate. He later farmed in Merrill, Wis., retiring in 1995. They moved to Keithsburg in 2001.
He enjoyed gardening, playing cards and hunting. He was an avid fisherman who would fish from his canoe from sunrise to sunset.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years: Janet; one daughter: Michele Larson, of Oshkosh, Wis.; one son: Marc Larson, of Menasha, Wis.; sisters-in-law: Jane Larson, of Joy, Ill., and Elwanda Sheriff, of Keithsburg, Ill.; several nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: Ronald Larson; and one brother-in-law: John Sheriff.