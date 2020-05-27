× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 12, 1943-May 26, 2020

David Budd Duncan, son of Eugene and Ida Budd Duncan, was born on July 12, 1943. He graduated from Aledo High School in 1961 and the University of Illinois in 1965 with a degree in agricultural economics. Childhood experience, formal and informal education, and personal faith prepared him for a lifelong career as a fifth generation farmer. He married Marcia Ott on July 6, 1968.

David enjoyed boating on the Mississippi River; attending his children's and grandchildren's school activities; watching Fighting Illini sports; hosting global and local guests on the family farm or on the river; traveling across the U.S. and Europe; and reading. He was known for his patience, kindness and humorous one-liners.

His community involvement included the following: Center Presbyterian Church of Seaton member and elder, Iowa National Guard, Pope's River Church trustee, Jaycee chaplain, Farm Bureau Young Farmers State board member, Mercer County Farm Bureau board member, Aledo Community School District Board of Education secretary, Seaton Park District, Mercer County Historical Society board member and Aledo Rotary Club past president and treasurer.