August 25, 1945-September 16, 2019
MOLINE — David B. Fuller, 74, of Moline, died peacefully on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at his home after a brief illness.
Services will be Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m., at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, with a three-hour visitation prior to the services beginning at 4 p.m. A private family interment will be in National Cemetery on Arsenal Island in Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Wounded Warriors.
Dave was born in Moline on Aug. 25, 1945, son of W. Stanley and Julia (Erickson) Fuller. In Moline, on Dec. 31, 1994, he married Mary Lou Waterman, who survives. He graduated with the Moline High School Class of 1963 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Dave completed 21-1 years of naval service with deployments to Japan, Alaska and Hawaii. He flew as a Radar Tech in the Naval Air Corp P-2 Orion aircraft. He became an electronics instructor at Moffit Field in Mountain View, Calif., and retired from the Reserves in 1985 as an ATC/Rank E7. Dave returned to Moline in 1976 to own and operate the family business, Fuller Printery, for 45 years. He was currently a driver for CTD Transport, Rock Island. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and had been a member of the former First Christian Church in Moline since his childhood. Dave enjoyed Chicago sports, Cubs and Bears, fishing, traveling, studying history and the bible, playing with his dog, and especially loved the activities of his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Mary Lou, survivors include his children, Jeff Fuller, of Aledo, Ill., Kristina (Joe) Gende, of Rock Island, Karla (Terry) Grafton, of Springdale, Ark., Kim (Mike) Schimmel, of Moline, and Kathy Fuller, of Nashville, Tenn.; stepdaughters, Becky (Mike) Matykiewicz, of Orion, Ill., and Kelly Ohlweiler, of Moline; his sister, Dorothy (Tom) Booth, of Lawrenceburg, Tenn.; grandchildren, Justin, India, Morgan, Jason, Quinn, Kirsi, Ellie, Abbie, Mollie, Brooke, Sara, Eva, Kaleia and Axel; and his pampered pet, “C.B.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Jack and Jim.
