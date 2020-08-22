David Andrew Rogers

He was born Nov. 11, 1947, in Moline, the son of Andrew “Jack” and Mary Jean (Freek) Rogers. After graduating from Riverdale Senior High, Class of '65, he worked as a carpenter, built his first home, and owned a carpet store. He later worked for Illinois Department of Corrections as an officer and as an instructor at their Life Skills Center, from which he retired. He was also a long-standing employee of the Village of Cordova as building inspector and water meter reader. Over the years, "Captain Dave" traveled the world: working boxing matches in China, chasing kangaroos in Australia, and chipping out of sand traps in Ireland… blessing people everywhere with his jokes, stories and beautiful music. A man of the river and an icon in his little town, he will be missed by so many.