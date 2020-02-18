May 28, 1958-January 28, 2020

EAST MOLINE — A celebration of life for David Allen "Dave" Clouw, 61, formerly of East Moline, will be 4 p.m. Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Dave passed away at his home in Lady Lake, Fla., on Jan. 28, 2020.

He was born May 28, 1958, in Moline, to Frank Joseph and Arlene Fitzpatrick Clouw. Dave graduated from United Township High School. Dave worked for 35 years at East Moline Metal Products and retired from there in 2015.

Dave enjoyed playing basketball and euchre, riding his bicycle and watching harness racing and sports. He was the proud co-owner of a race horse named Rock Rain with his brother Mike. He loved taking the family dogs, Hester, Daisy and Max, for walks, and continued his daily walks after moving to Florida. He loved helping people and he had many friends and loved to visit with them. He kept busy doing anything from taking folks to their doctor's appointments to landscaping.

He married Dorothy "Dorie" Brunett Clouw on March 21, 2015, in Lady Lake, Fla., and they moved here in July of that year. He has two stepsons, Brent Liston and Nate Liston, both from Polo, Ill.