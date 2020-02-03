January 21, 1945-January 28, 2020
DAVENPORT — Dave L. Elliott, 75, of Davenport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Second Baptist Church, 919 - 6th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to service time at the church. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery, Davenport. Officiating the services will be Rev. Joseph D. Williamson III. Memorials may be left to the Handicapped Development Center.
Dave was born on Jan. 21, 1945, in Duck Hill, Miss., the son of Leslie and Mamie (Smith) Elliott. He married the former Alice Crawford. Mr. Elliott graduated from Mississippi Valley State with an undergraduate degree and later from University of Illinois Springfield, formerly Sangamon State, with a Master's of Business Administration.
Dave had been employed as a contract specialist with Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command on the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring in 2011.
He was an active member of Second Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. Dave was also involved with Quad City Interfaith, Quad City Emmaus Group and previously served on the Davenport School Board. Dave loved watching Jeopardy, crosswords, sudoku, sweets and his puppy, Charlee.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Alice, Davenport; daughters, Ashley Elliott, Davenport, Allyson Elliott, Macomb, Mich.; siblings, JoAnn Yates, James Elliott, Jimmie Elliott, Emma Hargrove, Bernard Elliott; and a host of extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Mamie; and brother, Phil Elliott.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.