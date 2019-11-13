June 3, 1930-November 12, 2019
MOLINE — Darwin R. Knudtson, 89, of Moline, formerly of Geneseo, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at his home. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Moline. Reverend Wilfred Karsten will officiate. A luncheon will follow the church service. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo, will take place immediately after the luncheon. Military Honors will be accorded by Don Cherry VFW Post. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to their favorite charities, St. Jude Children's Hospital, Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Bethesda Lutheran Home.
Darwin was born June 3, 1930, the son of Otis and Emma (Larson) Knudtson, in Bricelyn, Minn. He graduated from Albert Lea High School. He married Rita Brand on Feb. 19, 1954. She preceded him in death in 1993. He later married Donna York on Sept. 24, 1994. He proudly served in the United States Army. Darwin started Knudtson Potato Farm, Inc., located in rural Geneseo, in 1959. It is still in operation today. Darwin was very active in the community, serving as a Deacon at Concordia Lutheran Church, Geneseo, on the REA Farmers Mutual Electric Board, Henry County Farm Bureau, National Potato Board, Good Samaritan Board and for many years on the Central Bank Board. He enjoyed flying his airplane, square and ballroom dancing, and traveling. He built his own cabin at Oak Run and enjoyed his time there.
You have free articles remaining.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Donna; children, Dean (Pat) Knudtson, Geneseo, Paula (Eugene) Moller, Colona, Ill., Julie Knudtson, Davenport, and Sandra (Greg) Peugh, West Plaines, Mo.; stepchildren, Kevin (Michelle) Waugaman, Moline, Eric (Sandy) Waugaman, Anchorage, Alaska, and Andrea (Clint) Baker, Bettendorf; 11 grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Marlene) Knudtson, Florida; sister, Gloria Kallstrom, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Emma; his wife, Rita; son, David; four brothers; and three sisters.
To share a message of sympathy, please visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.