June 2, 1943-March 17, 2020

PREEMPTION — Darryl Ivan Anderson, 76, of Preemption, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home.

Private graveside services will be held at Swedona Lutheran Cemetery. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Orion, is assisting the family.

Darryl was born on June 2, 1943, in Moline, the son of Ivan John and Vernice Alvera (Anderson) Anderson. Darryl married Mary Louise (Carlson) at Swedona Lutheran Church on March 4, 1972. He was a lifelong active member at Swedona Lutheran Church. Darryl was a classic rock music fan. He loved going to concerts as well as car shows. Darryl liked learning new things, reading and watching public TV. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandkids.

Survivors include his wife; children, David (Christena) Anderson, Woodhull, Brent (Sandy) Anderson, Tipton; three grandkids, Axel Anderson, Sydney Jargo, Ivan Anderson; several nieces and nephews; sister, Delpha Campbell, Coal Valley.

Preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Lamont Anderson.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Darryl Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.