VIOLA — Graveside services for Darren Joseph Hines, 52, of Viola, Ill., will be 10 a.m. Monday at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Mr. Hines died peacefully after a brief illness Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the home of his parents, surrounded by his family.

Darren was born Nov. 3, 1967, in Moline, the son of Marvin “Mike” and Willadean “Willy” Huffman Hines. He worked at Midwest Fibre, Viola, for 29 years. Always having a passion for the wild side starting in childhood, Darren tried taking a wagon that his father made onto the roof of their family home to fly because he wanted to “see the treetops.” In adulthood his car projects were the main tool he used to maintain his 18 years of sobriety. His Mustang, which he named “Mad Max,” was one-of-a-kind. It was customized with handcrafted designs. He also customized the interior with colorful lights and a sound system that enhanced his rocker image.