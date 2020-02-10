April 24, 1927-January 29, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Darrell Kenneth Biggs, 92, husband of Marilyn Biggs, passed on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in South Carolina.
Darrell was born in Charleston, Ill. He served in World War II in the Army Air Corp. Upon his discharge, he attended Eastern Illinois University and the University of Illinois, obtaining his Master's Degree in Education. He was a lifelong teacher and administrator in the Illinois education system. He loved woodworking; he built and remodeled numerous homes. He acquired his pilot license and he really enjoyed flying. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, trivia and watching sports.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Kirk (Christine) Biggs, of Salem; daughters, Laura Biggs, of Colorado, Melissa Baenziger, of Iowa; grandchildren, Cathy (Byron) Reynolds, Carrie (Joe) Browning, Christine (Brian) McSherry, Corey (Jennifer) Biggs; 10 great-grandchildren. Darrell is also survived by Marilyn's children, Tim Harding, Julie Davies, Lynn McLaughlin; and grandchildren, Erin, Kyle and Jackson.
Darrell was predeceased by his parents, Carel Biggs and Clenna Evans Hardgrave; the mother of his children, Virginia Parkison Biggs; and one brother, Keith Biggs.
A Memorial Service will be held on a later date in Rock Island.
Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Biggs family.