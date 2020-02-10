Darrell Kenneth Biggs

Darrell was born in Charleston, Ill. He served in World War II in the Army Air Corp. Upon his discharge, he attended Eastern Illinois University and the University of Illinois, obtaining his Master's Degree in Education. He was a lifelong teacher and administrator in the Illinois education system. He loved woodworking; he built and remodeled numerous homes. He acquired his pilot license and he really enjoyed flying. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, trivia and watching sports.