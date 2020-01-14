Darrell Alwin Keim

After farming for five years he proceeded to have a great working career that included Midland Electric Coal Company over the next seven years. He worked at both the Atkinson tipple facility as a welder and the Victoria mine, where he helped build the largest electric strip mine coal shovel in the United States at that time. When the mine closed, he went to work for John Deere & Co. Moline. He worked as a certified maintenance welder capable of welding high-pressure pipes and later became a maintenance millwright serving in the Plow Planter & Central Cylinder Facilities, retiring after 24 ½ years from what is the now the Seeding Division in Moline.

Darrell was a very civic-minded individual. He was a lifelong member of Fairview United Methodist Church where he held positions of Sunday School Superintendent, Administrative Board Chairman, Finance & Audit committee chairmanships, trustee and head trustee. He joined the Annawan Kiwanis Club in 1978 and held several officer positions through the years and was awarded the outstanding leadership and citizen of the year in 1985 and again in 1995. He enjoyed participating in the club activities, which included “Pancake Day,” “Annawan Fun Day” and other fundraising and assistance used for the Cub Scouts, schools, teachers and numerous other local charities. Darrell was a charter member of the “Friends of the Round Barn” that worked for the restoration, upkeep, and tours for the barn located at Johnson's Sauk Trail State Park. He worked tirelessly to give tours and would schedule his later life around the volunteer tour schedule. He was a member of the Henry County Genealogical Society.