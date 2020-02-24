February 23, 1932-February 23, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Darlene May DeMott-Rutter, of Rock Island, left this world on the same day she came into it 88 years ago, Feb. 23, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at South Park Presbyterian Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of the John and Darlene DeMott Agriculture Scholarship at Kansas State University — Please make checks payable to the KSU Foundation and include the reference number #060144 in the memo line, 1800 Kimball Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan, KS 66502 or the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.
Darlene was born in Arkansas City, Kan., on Feb. 23, 1932, only child of Eugene Harrington and Nannie May Judy Conser. She married John Frederick DeMott on June 17, 1951, in Arkansas City, Kan. They had four daughters together and moved to Milan in 1963. They moved to Rock Island in 1981. John passed away on May 13, 1992. She married Lyle Dwayne Rutter on Oct. 8, 1995, in Moline.
Darlene was a grade-school librarian at the Coal Valley schools in the Moline School District for 22 years, retiring in 1981.
Darlene was a member of South Park Presbyterian Church, Rock Island, Daughters of the Union, New England Women and life member of Daughters of the American Revolution. Darlene was an active alumni of Kansas State University. In her early years she was active in Girl Scouts and was a 4-H leader in Rock Island County. In later years, she volunteered her time with Lyle at Trinity Hospital, Rock Island.
Darlene was an avid traveler who enjoyed camping in her earlier years. In her later years, camping became cruising and worldwide traveling. She also enjoyed reading, vegetable gardening and canning, sewing, cooking, baking and her beloved Boston terriers and dotsons.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Lyle Rutter, Rock Island; children, Deborah (Bill) Burrus, Moline, Kathryn (Steve) Pauley, Milan, Rebecca (Jack) Pagett, Milan and Cynthia (Steve) Frideres, Onalaska, Wis.; grandchildren, Scott (Mary) Burrus, Dan (Amanda York) Burrus, David Burrus, John (Valerie) Pauley, Major Joseph (Kaylee) Pauley, Kristin (Travis) Lopez, Aaron (Christina) Pagett, Adam (Ashley Bittner) Pagett, Noel (Katrina) Frideres, Abby Frideres and Drake Frideres; 11 great-grandchildren; niece, Jackie Davis; and cousins, Bob and Paul Conser.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; sister-in-law, Lillian Nugen; and her cousin, Rodney Conser.
