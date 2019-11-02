February 23, 1937-October 25, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Darlene Marie (Jones) Williams, 82, formerly of East Moline, passed away peacefully at her home in Minnesota, surrounded by her loving family on Oct 25, 2019.
Born in Davenport on Feb. 23, 1937, Darlene was a voracious reader who also enjoyed playing bingo and board games, and watching "Wheel of Fortune." She had a special talent for making exquisite hand-crocheted blankets and layette sets for her grandchildren, whom she adored.
In 1955, she married Bruce G. Williams with whom she had five children, remaining married for 59 years until his death in 2014. Darlene is survived by her children, Cindy Hannon, Gregory, Kay Sue and Paul Williams; sisters, Barbara (Bill) Thompson and Linda Letts; brother, Gilbert (Bev) Jones; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including her oldest grandchild, Nicole Manuel, with whom she enjoyed a special bond.
She was preceded by her husband, Bruce; son, Gordon Williams; brothers, Herbert and Robert Jones; beloved mother, Bessie Wymer Chapman.
Always ready with a smile and quick wit, Darlene will forever be remembered by her loving family. After cremation Darlene will be laid to rest with her husband Bruce in Rock Island National Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be at a later date. Memorials may be made directly to the family.