February 24, 1945-November 5, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Darlene M. Lucas, 74, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at her home.
Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Memorial donations may be left in Darlene's name to American Cancer Society.
Darlene was born on Feb. 24, 1945, in Matherville, the daughter of Martin and Ruth (Hoover) Brasmer. She married Gilbert Lucas on Oct. 22, 1960, in Bettendorf. He preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 2003.
Mrs. Lucas had been employed as a dental technician with a local dentist. She had enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, bingo and the casino.
Survivors include her children, Betty Dainty, Connie Searl, Barbara (Rusty) Bramhall, Lonnie Dainty, Bonnie Oatman; grandchildren, Jeremy, Jessica, Jon, Brandon, Jennifer, Sarah, John, Nick; great-grandchildren, Levi, Camryn, Christopher, William, Anthony; sister, Mary Ann Hines; and numerous friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert “Nick” Lucas; brother, Jack Brasmer; sister, Clarice Engle; and son-in-law, Bill Searl.
