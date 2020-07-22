August 8, 1928-July 11, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Darlene D. Sharp, 91, of Rock Island, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Fort Armstrong Assisted Living, Rock Island. Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. A family memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made in care of the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.
Darlene was born in Erie, Ill., on Aug. 8, 1928, a daughter of Ted and Lucille Jacobs Dobers. She married William F. Sharp, with whom she had a son, Bill. They later divorced.
After high school graduation in 1946, Darlene attended various educational trainings. In the early post-World War II years, Darlene held positions as diverse as air traffic controller to teacher of a one-room school house. Darlene stepped aside when the teachers and controllers returned from the war. Darlene later became the executive secretary for Winter and O'Toole, a law firm with offices in Rock Island and Davenport. She later moved to Albuquerque and retired from Home Insurance in New Mexico. Returning to Rock Island in 1993, she turned her attention to being a grandmother, later a great-grandmother to a blended family. She followed with interest the lives of her many nieces and nephews. Darlene enjoyed cooking for family gatherings, doing crossword puzzles and playing Solitaire.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, William “Bill” (Elaine Phelps) Sharp, Rock Island; grandchildren, Jamie and Billy Sharp, both of Rock Island; and siblings, Jerry (Mary) Dobers, Arizona, and Joellen (Bob) Onken, Blue Grass, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Betty Begley. The family wishes to thank the staff of Fort Armstrong Assisted Living.
Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.