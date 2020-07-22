ROCK ISLAND — Darlene D. Sharp, 91, of Rock Island, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Fort Armstrong Assisted Living, Rock Island. Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. A family memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made in care of the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.

After high school graduation in 1946, Darlene attended various educational trainings. In the early post-World War II years, Darlene held positions as diverse as air traffic controller to teacher of a one-room school house. Darlene stepped aside when the teachers and controllers returned from the war. Darlene later became the executive secretary for Winter and O'Toole, a law firm with offices in Rock Island and Davenport. She later moved to Albuquerque and retired from Home Insurance in New Mexico. Returning to Rock Island in 1993, she turned her attention to being a grandmother, later a great-grandmother to a blended family. She followed with interest the lives of her many nieces and nephews. Darlene enjoyed cooking for family gatherings, doing crossword puzzles and playing Solitaire.