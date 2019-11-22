{{featured_button_text}}

July 16, 1934-November 21, 2019

ANDALUSIA — Darlene C. Seidl, 85, of Andalusia, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at her home.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity United Methodist Church, Milan. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be left in Darlene's name to Trinity United Methodist Church or Andalusia Lions Club.

Darlene was born July 16, 1934, in Minneapolis, the daughter of Carl and Grayce (Wheeler) Linden. She married Robert W. Seidl on Aug. 5, 1961, in Milwaukee, Wis., where they resided before moving to the Quad-Cities. He preceded her in death June 29, 1992.

Darlene had been employed at the Rock Island Arsenal for over 20 years as a secretary. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Milan, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and Andalusia Lions Club. Darlene loved golfing, camping, boating and dancing.

Survivors include her children, Robert (Judy) Seidl Jr., Wis., Denise Panozzo, New Mexico, Deanna (Eric) Tumbleson, Andalusia, Ronald C. Seidl, Springfield; grandchildren, Julia (Grant), Stefani (Andrew), Eric, Amber (Nathan), Timothy (Billiey), Anthony (Alyssa), Lawrence and Katrina; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Thorpe, Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and son-in-law, Martin Panozzo Jr.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

Service information

Nov 25
Visitation
Monday, November 25, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory
201 4th Ave E.
Milan, IL 61264
