December 6, 1932-May 31, 2020

MOLINE — Darlene B. Keenan, 87, of Moline, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side.

Private graveside service will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., is assisting the family.

Darlene was born on Dec. 6, 1932, in Moline, the daughter of Fredrick and Edith (Van Ausdall) Anderson. She married James Keenan III on Sept. 27, 1952, in Moline. He preceded her in death in 2003. She previously worked as a clerk at Kmart for over 25 years.

Survivors (and spouses) are children, Carole Keenan, Moline, Dave (Donna) Keenan, Rock Island, Ronald Keenan, Moline; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Vickie Cargile; son-in-law, Ralph Cargile; and one great-grandson.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

