Darla A. Underwood

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Augustana Lutheran Church, Andover. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd., Orion. Burial will be at the Swedona Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the family for an educational fund for Darla's grandchildren.

Darla was born on March 3, 1947, in Galesburg, the daughter of Harold and Doris (Stark) Rehn. She married Roger D. Underwood on May 9, 1970, in Oneida, Ill. He preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 2011. She graduated from ROWVA High School in 1965 and oversaw the Class Of 1965 Reunions. Darla previously worked at John Deere Harvester and later the Army Management Engineer College or “AMEC” where she did data analysis, retiring in 2003. She was active with QCA Secular Home School Group. Darla enjoyed photography and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Above all, Darla loved her time with her family, especially her grandkids.