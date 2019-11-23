March 23, 1957-May 17, 2019
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Danny J. Garrison, 62, from North Richland Hills, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at his home. Danny was surrounded by family and friends as he left this world peacefully after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
Graveside memorial services will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Rock Island National Cemetery, followed by inurnment with military honors presented by Moline American Legion Post 246. Those wishing to attend are to meet at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. Memorials may be made to his daughter's education fund.
Danny was born March 23, 1957, to Dorrell E. and Eleanor J. (Kammerman) Garrison. He married Maria L. Sanchez Nov. 23, 2004.
Loved ones left behind that will miss Danny forever are his wife, Maria; his daughter, Dannyella, at home in Texas; stepson, Hector Rodriguez, North Richland Hills; stepdaughter, Janeth Martinez (Eduardo Inguanzo) and granddaughter, Iris Inguanzo, North Richland Hills; mother, Eleanor, Rockwall, Texas; brothers, Todd, East Moline, Douglas (LeAnn) Fate, Texas, and Matthew (Lori) Garrison, Rock Island; sister, Melissa Moeller, Orion; several nieces, nephews; and many good friends, including David Hsu, John Dalton, Doug Rannow, Allen Kimball and Steve Reddy.
Danny was preceded in death by his father; his brother, Brad; and his good friend, Allen Larson.
A gathering of remembrance with friends and family with food and drink is planned for 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Viking Club, 1450 41st St., Moline.
Online condolences and complete obituary at wheelanpressly.com.