October 8, 1989-June 11, 2020

MOLINE — Danielle Thomas, 30, of Moline, passed away, Thursday, June 11, 2020, at home.

A drive-by visitation will be held noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Lennon Townsend at Bank Orion.

Danielle was born on Oct. 8, 1989, in Silvis, the daughter of James and Sheryl (Pettifer) Thomas. Danielle married Cody Townsend on April 12, 2006. She most recently worked as a sales associate for Von Maur. She loved animals, being outdoors, baking and being with family. Danielle attended Trinity Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her parents; son, Lennon Lee Townsend; husband, Cody Townsend; sisters, Deanne (Kristen Amenta) Ferguson, Theresa (Tony) Roman, Michelle (Joseph) Dozier, Jamie (David) Eubanks, Chantelle (Julius) Leachman; and cousin, Chris Christofferson.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard and Rose Pettifer; aunt, Zoenna Jennings; uncles, Rick Pettifer, Jeff Pettifer, John Pettifer; and brother, Matt Ferguson.

