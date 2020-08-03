× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 19, 1952- July 23, 2020

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Daniel W. Nelson, 67, of Beech Grove, Ind., passed away peacefully July 23, 2020, at Franciscan Hospice House in Indianapolis, Ind.

A memorial visitation will be noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Private burial will be at a later date at Woodhull Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

Daniel was born Sept. 19, 1952, in Moline, the son of Richard and Dorthy Nelson. He retired as a machinist for Amtrak and enjoyed socializing with his friends and family.

Survivors include his children, Richard Nelson and Danielle McGuire; grandchildren, Camden Nelson, Sidney Riley, Taylor Riley, Bailey Riley and Joseph McGuire Jr.; great-grandchildren, Robert Keever and Caroline Keever; and sisters, Diane Baird, Dayle Sullivan and Dawn Jatczak.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents.

