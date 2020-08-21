June 25, 1980-August 18, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Daniel Mendoza Jr., 40, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, Aug. 18, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
A Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 2106 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Knox Chapel. In accordance with gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials may be left to the family.
Daniel was born on June 25, 1980, in Rock Island, the son of Daniel (Eva) Mendoza Sr. and Dora (Aguilar) Mendoza.
Mr. Mendoza had been employed as an CNC Operator and machinist for George Evans metal fabrication, Moline.
Daniel loved spending time with his family and was a devoted Chicago Cubs fan.
He is survived by his mother, Dora; stepmother, Eva Mendoza; siblings, Priscilla (Mark) Taylor Sr., Rosalinda (Chris) Pearson, Daniela Mendoza (Eddie Raya), Gerardo Perez; nieces and nephews, Mark Taylor II, Queen Taylor, Eden Taylor, Mario Barajas, Memphis Pearson; five step-nieces and -nephews; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Mendoza Sr.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
