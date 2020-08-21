× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 25, 1980-August 18, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Daniel Mendoza Jr., 40, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, Aug. 18, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

A Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 2106 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Knox Chapel. In accordance with gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials may be left to the family.

Daniel was born on June 25, 1980, in Rock Island, the son of Daniel (Eva) Mendoza Sr. and Dora (Aguilar) Mendoza.

Mr. Mendoza had been employed as an CNC Operator and machinist for George Evans metal fabrication, Moline.

Daniel loved spending time with his family and was a devoted Chicago Cubs fan.