October 12, 1947-December 31, 2019

EAST MOLINE — Daniel Lee Hanell, 72, East Moline, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at his home. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Monday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Dan was born on Oct. 12, 1947, in Moline, the son of Edward and Marjorie (Hunt) Hanell. He graduated from Moline High School, Class of 1965. He graduated with a Business Degree from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. Dan served six years the the National Guard. Dan received the rank of Eagle Scout. He founded and owned the Dan Hanell Construction Company. After courting Dyann (Peterson) Caldwell for 25 years, he married her on April 23, 1993. Dan loved living and boating on the Rock River.

Survivors include his wife, Dyann; stepsons: Chris (Laurie) Caldwell, Moline, Darin Caldwell, East Moline, and Scott Caldwell, Rock Island; grandchildren: Zachary, Natalie and Alex; a great-granddaughter; and siblings: Gloria McClain and Gary (Kellene) Hanell, Moline; and nephews Cory and Doug Hanell, both of Moline.

A special thank-you to Mario, Scott and Zachary for being his right-hand men.