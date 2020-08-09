× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS CITY -- Daniel L. Einfeldt, 78, of Illinois City, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at his residence.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date.

Daniel was born on September 20, 1941, in Rock Island, the son of William and Margorie (Baker) Einfeldt. He married Nadine Dunker and had two children together, later he married Pamela Hutt, and he was last married to Colleen VanDusen until her passing in 2018. Daniel worked for Goetz Concrete Construction Corp.

Daniel loved the Chicago Cubs and Walleye fishing, participating in multiple tournaments. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, and drinking a nice cold PBR. Daniel will be remembered as an extremely hard worker, a great father, and a man who never met a stranger and who could talk to anybody about anything even if he didn’t know much about the topic.

Daniel is survived by his children, Kevin (Lynn) Einfeldt and Angie Einfeldt; grandchildren, Trevor Einfeldt and Noah Long; great-grandchildren, Nariah, Nevaeh, and AJ Einfeldt; and sisters, Judy (Ron) Conover, Peggy (Darrell) DeKeyrel; and Sherie Einfeldt.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Colleen Einfeldt.

Online condolences may be left to Daniel’s family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Einfeldt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.