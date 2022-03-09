ERIE-Daniel K. Majeski, 66, of Erie, IL, died unexpectedly Saturday, March 5, 2022 at home. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Friday, March 11, 2022 at Gibson - Bode Funeral Home, Erie. Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to Fishing Has No Boundaries https://fhnbinc.org/

Dan was born August 15, 1955 in Morrison, IL, the son of Larry and A. Joan (Davis) Majeski. He graduated from Erie High School in 1973 and enlisted in the US Marine Corps. Following his discharge, he became an owner/operator truck driver. He eventually went to work for Standard Forwarding where he worked for 26 years. Dan enjoyed going to Las Vegas with Susan. He was a fisherman and especially liked fishing in Northern Minnesota. He was an avid NASCAR fan. He also enjoyed scuba diving and had his Open Water Diver Certification. Dan loved visiting with his family and friends and held a special place in his heart for his many dogs through the years.