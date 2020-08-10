Daniel Johnson (USAF Ret.)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 24, 1935 - August 8, 2020

PORT BYRON - Daniel L. “Chief” Johnson, (USAF Ret.) 84, of Port Byron, Ill., died Saturday, August 8, 2020, at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church, Rapids City. Visitation will be 5 – 7 p.m. with a Christian Prayer Service at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. For the safety of his family and those in attendance, please wear a face covering and observe social distancing. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities or Air Force Enlisted Village. To watch the Mass live stream, go to https://facebook.com/stjohnrapidscity/live

Dan was born August 24, 1935, in Kewanee, Illinois, the son of Hayden “Jack” and Adella (Euchaski) Johnson. He graduated from Visitation Catholic School and Wethersfield High School. He married Colette Wilson in 1956. She died in 1978. Daniel married Linda J. Coe on June 22, 1985, in Colona, Ill. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force as an Aircraft Loadmaster from 1952 until he retired in 1995 as a Chief Master Sergeant (E-9). During this period, he attended the University of Maryland and the University of Oklahoma.