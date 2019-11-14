August 2, 1938-November 14, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Daniel J. Schueneman, 81, of East Moline passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. Visitation will be 5-7pm Sunday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with a rosary at 7pm. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church or Seton School.
Dan was born August 2, 1938 in Waukegan, IL, the son of Raymond and Mary (Sheridan) Schueneman. He married Joan Beaubien on April 28, 1962. She preceded him in death July 18, 1994. He then married DeeAnn Olson on August 23, 1996.
Dan retired in 2003 from Coral Chemical Co, Waukegan, IL after 42 years.
Dan was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church, East Moline and Short Hills Country Club, East Moline. He enjoyed traveling, was a car enthusiast and cherished his time with his family and friends. Dan donated to many charities and was known for his kindness and generosity.
Survivors include his wife, DeeAnn; children, Lynn (Rick) Hoyt, Moline, Mary (Jeff) DeWitte, Rock Island and Dan (Leslee) Schueneman, Coal Valley; step-children, Ericca (David) Schmitt, Belford, NH and Ryan (Mindy) Olson, Hampton, IL; grandchildren, Jacqueline Dudzinski, Ricky Hoyt, Tim Boland, Joe Boland, Tommy Boland, Megan Schueneman, Dylan Schueneman, Evan Schmitt, Kamryn Schmitt, Hudson Schmitt, Katelyn Olson and Kai Olson; great grandchildren, Ryker Hoyt, Graham Hoyt and Lilly Dudzinski, and brothers, Joe (Judy) Schueneman, Omaha, NE and Michael (Pat) Schueneman, Antioch, IL. He was preceded in death by his sister and 4 brothers.
