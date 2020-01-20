ATKINSON — Daniel F. DeGrave, 66, of Atkinson, passed away on Jan. 18, 2020, at his home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Reverend Stephen Engelbrecht will celebrate. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel. Cremation rites will be accorded following the mass, and private inurnment will be at St. Anthony Cemetery, Atkinson. Memorials may be directed to the Daniel DeGrave Memorial Fund.

Daniel was born Feb. 15, 1953, the son of Aloysius and Dorothy (DeSplinter) DeGrave, in Geneseo. He attended Atkinson High School, graduating in 1971. Daniel married LuAnn Thurston on March 24, 1984, in Hooppole, Ill. He was employed by Heinold Hog Market and Franks Order Buyers as a hog buyer, and later at Walmart in Geneseo, for over 25 years. He served on the Atkinson Fire Department for 14 years. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid Yankee fan, enjoyed fishing and going for rides with LuAnn that ended at the river so they could watch the eagles.