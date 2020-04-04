September 5, 1952-April 1, 2020
MOLINE — Daniel E. Findley, 67, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home.
Burial will be at the National Cemetery on the Rock Island Arsenal. Memorials may be made to the family.
Daniel was born on Sept. 5, 1952, in Moline, the son of Vernon J. and Lila B. (Lilliman) Findley. Dan married Kerrill “Susie” Sproul Sept. 1, 1979, in Canton, Ohio. Dan served our country as an Army veteran. He worked as a power saw operator and forklift operator at the Rock Island Arsenal for over 35 years until he retired. He retired and started working at Lowes Home Improvement. Dan was involved in the prison ministry at East Moline Correctional Center. He was a member of Bethel Assembly of God. Dan touched many lives and because of that he never knew a stranger.
Survivors include his wife, Susie, Moline, sons, Joshua Findley, Moline, Stephen (Amanda) Findley, Berwyn, Ill.; foster son, Don (Jessica) Adams, Erie, Ill., mother, Lila Findley, Moline; grandchildren, Addisyn Findley, Jordyn Adams, Logan Schuchhurdt; sister, Denise (Jim) Cheesman, Moline.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.