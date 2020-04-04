Daniel E. Findley

Daniel was born on Sept. 5, 1952, in Moline, the son of Vernon J. and Lila B. (Lilliman) Findley. Dan married Kerrill “Susie” Sproul Sept. 1, 1979, in Canton, Ohio. Dan served our country as an Army veteran. He worked as a power saw operator and forklift operator at the Rock Island Arsenal for over 35 years until he retired. He retired and started working at Lowes Home Improvement. Dan was involved in the prison ministry at East Moline Correctional Center. He was a member of Bethel Assembly of God. Dan touched many lives and because of that he never knew a stranger.